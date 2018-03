NEW YORK, March 13 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index ended higher on Tuesday as gold producers advanced and comments from Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz indicated the central bank will remain cautious in policy decisions.

* The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 42.35 points, or 0.27 percent, to 15,647.14. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Additional reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch Editing by James Dalgleish)