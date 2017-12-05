FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends lower as banks, miners weigh
December 5, 2017 / 9:08 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index ended lower on Tuesday as a string of major bank shares lost ground at the tail end of their earnings season and mining shares also weighed with lower copper and other metal prices.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 49.60 points, or 0.31 percent, at 15,919.43. Seven of its 10 main sectors ended in the red, with decliners outnumbering advancers by almost 2-to-1. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; editing by Diane Craft)

