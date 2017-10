TORONTO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index closed lower on Friday, pulling back from the previous session’s seven-month high as energy stocks, hurt by 3 percent drop in oil prices, lead the retreat.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index fell 47.98 points, or 0.3 percent, to finish at 15,728.32. Half of the index’s 10 key sectors ceded ground. (Reporting by Solarina Ho)