TORONTO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index finished lower for the third straight session on Friday, but managed to notch its longest weekly winning streak in more than two decades.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index ended down 42.83 points, or 0.27 percent, at 16,039.26.

Half of the index’s 10 main sectors were in negative territory. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)