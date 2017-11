TORONTO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index finished lower on Wednesday as disappointing earnings and financial and energy stocks helped lead the retreat.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index ended 26.44 points, or 0.16 percent lower, at 16,105.35.

Seven of the index’s top 10 sectors were in negative territory. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Peter Cooney)