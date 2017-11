TORONTO, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index ended lower on Monday, hurt by losses among its energy companies as U.S. crude prices fell, while Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd and Sierra Wireless Inc jumped after analyst upgrades.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 65.97 points, or 0.41 percent, at 16,042.12. The energy group fell 2.4 percent. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; editing by Diane Craft)