TORONTO, April 30 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell on Monday, weighed by declines for the financial and materials groups, as the market reopened after an outage halted trading for several hours on Friday afternoon.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 61.05 points, or 0.39 percent, at 15,607.88. Seven of the index’s 10 main groups ended lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Susan Thomas)