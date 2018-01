TORONTO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock fell on Wednesday, weighed by declines for financial shares, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc and Canadian National Railway Co, while gold mining stocks were boosted by higher gold prices.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 73.34 points, or 0.45 percent, at 16,284.21. Eight of the index’s 10 main groups ended lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)