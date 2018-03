TORONTO, March 1 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell to a more than two-week low on Thursday, weighed by declines for energy and industrial shares as oil prices fell and global investors worried about the impact of more protectionist trade policies.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 48.73 points, or 0.32 percent, to 15,393.95. Seven of the index’s 10 main groups ended lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by James Dalgleish)