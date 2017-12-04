FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls with energy stocks; uranium producers bounce
December 4, 2017 / 9:12 PM / Updated an hour ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls with energy stocks; uranium producers bounce

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index ended lower on Monday, weighed by losses among energy companies as oil prices fell while some consumer and technology stocks also slipped and domestic uranium producers bounced after Kazakhstan cut output.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 69.94 points, or 0.44 percent, at 15,969.03. Eight of its 10 main sectors finished in negative territory, with the energy group off 1.7 percent. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; editing by Diane Craft)

