TORONTO, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index inched up slightly on Tuesday, led by technology and energy shares, offsetting declines in healthcare and telecommunication companies.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 9.57 points, or 0.06 percent, at 16,357.55. Five of the index’s 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Nichola Saminather; Editing by James Dalgleish)