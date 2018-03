TORONTO, March 29 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index posted its biggest gain in more than six weeks on Thursday, led by resource and financial shares, but still suffered its deepest quarterly decline in two-and-a-half years.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 197.35 points, or 1.3 percent, at 15,367.29. Nine of the index’s 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Diane Craft)