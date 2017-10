TORONTO, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index posted its highest closed in nearly six weeks on Monday, led by gains for its heavyweight energy sector, while financials and industrials also gained ground.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 63.64 points, or 0.42 percent, at 15,236.67. Nine of the index’s 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)