TORONTO, April 4 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index pared earlier losses on Wednesday as investors grew less worried about trade tensions, but the TSX still posted its lowest close in nearly eight-weeks as shares of financial and materials companies lost ground.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially ended down 16.39 points, or 0.11 percent, to 15,164.37. Six of the index’s 10 main groups ended lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Susan Thomas)