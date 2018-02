Feb 8 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index tumbled on Thursday, closing at its lowest in nearly five months as a sell-off on Wall Street deepened and as a drop in oil prices hit energy shares.

* The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index ended down 265.03 points, or 1.73 percent, at 15,065.55. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr in Ottawa; Editing by James Dalgleish)