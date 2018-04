TORONTO, April 16 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Monday, led by industrial and financial shares, as fears waned of an escalating conflict in Syria following the weekend’s U.S.-led air strikes.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 26.41 points, or 0.17 percent, to 15,300.38. Eight of the index’s 10 main groups ended higher, while the energy group fell 1.7 percent. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Peter Cooney)