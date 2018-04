TORONTO, April 20 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Friday as higher bond yields boosted financials, while shares of Rogers Communications jumped after the telecommunications company reported profits that beat estimates.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 29.9 points, or 0.19 percent, at 15,484.32. Six of the index’s 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Dan Grebler)