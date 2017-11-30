CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises most in 2 months as energy stocks rally

TORONTO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index had its biggest one-day gain in more than two months on Thursday, boosted by rising energy stocks after OPEC members extended a production cut deal and a rise in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce after its earnings.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 99.76 points, or 0.62 percent, at 16,067.48. Seven of its 10 main sectors ended higher, with the energy group up 2.2 percent. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)