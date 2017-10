OTTAWA, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index ended modestly higher on Monday as broad gains supported by the heavyweight financial sector offset the drag of energy stocks’ retreat with lower oil prices.

Shortly after the closing bell, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 70.06 points, or 0.45 percent, at 15,705. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by James Dalgleish)