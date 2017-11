TORONTO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index ended up on Friday, with broad gains led by modest moves higher for its heavyweight energy and financial sectors while gold miners weighed.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 33.79 points, or 0.21 percent, at 16,108.09. It added 0.7 percent over the course of the week. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)