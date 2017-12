TORONTO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Thursday, boosted by gains for financial and energy stocks and bounceback rises for discount store chain Dollarama Inc , commerce software company Shopify and Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially ended up 106.9 points, or 0.67 percent, at 16,015.68. Nine of its 10 main groups closed in positive territory. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; editing by Diane Craft)