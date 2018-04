TORONTO, April 2 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell on Monday, led by energy and financial shares, as oil prices tumbled and investors worried about an escalating trade war between the United States and China.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 153.84 points, or 1.0 percent, at 15,213.45. Eight of the index’s 10 main groups ended lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by James Dalgleish)