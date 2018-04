TORONTO, April 12 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index closed slightly higher on Thursday as higher commodity prices, due to geopolitical concerns, boosted the shares of energy and materials companies.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 11.37 points, or 0.07 percent, at 15,269.27. Of the index’s 10 main groups, seven were in positive territory. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham Editing by Matthew Lewis)