TORONTO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index slumped to a four-month low on Friday, with resource and marijuana shares leading broad based declines as higher bond yields pressured global equity markets.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 254.89 points, or 1.61 percent, at 15,606.03, its biggest drop since May. All of the index’s 10 main groups ended lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by James Dalgleish)