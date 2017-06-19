CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises with bank shares; Hudson's Bay surges on call to go private

TORONTO, June 19 (Reuters) - Canada's benchmark stock index rose on Monday, extending its recovery from a six-month low last week, as heavyweight financial shares rallied and after Hudson's Bay Co got a boost from an investor request for the company to explore strategic options.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 73.50 points, or 0.48 percent, at 15,266.04. Eight of the index's 10 main industry groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith, editing by G Crosse)