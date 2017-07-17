CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as higher metal prices boost miners

(Adds details on specific stocks, updates prices)

TORONTO, July 17 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Monday as mining shares tracked metal prices higher, while shares of energy companies gained as oil prices edged up.

The most influential movers on the index included First Quantum Minerals Ltd, which rose 4.9 percent to C$13.19, and Lundin Mining Corp, which advanced 3.2 percent to C$8.15.

Both miners produce copper, nickel and zinc. Copper prices hit their highest since early March on the back of better-than-expected economic data from top consumer China and a weaker U.S. dollar, while nickel and zinc also gained.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.5 percent.

Gold miners also rose as the price of the precious metal climbed.

Dominion Diamond Corp rose 5 percent to C$17.76 ($14.05), after the world's third-largest diamond producer by market value agreed to a sweetened takeover offer of $14.25 per share in cash from The Washington Companies, valuing it at $1.2 billion.

The energy group added 0.6 percent, with Canadian Natural Resources Ltd up 0.8 percent to C$37.36 and Cenovus Energy Inc rising 1.4 percent to C$9.39.

Oil prices edged up on Monday after data showed fewer drilling rigs were added in the United States last week, helping ease concerns that surging shale supply will undermine OPEC-led production cuts.

At 9:59 a.m. ET (1359 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 21.14 points, or 0.14 percent, to 15,195.95.

Advancers were outnumbering decliners by 1.4-to-1, although only four of the index's 10 main groups were in positive territory.

Industrials fell 0.5 percent as Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd slipped 0.8 percent to C$209.20 and SNC-Lavalin fell 1.5 percent to C$57.20.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc rose 1.7 percent to C$22.19 after saying it would sell its Obagi Medical Products business for $190 million in cash.

The resale of Canadian homes fell 6.7 percent in June from May, the largest monthly drop since 2010 and the third-straight monthly decline as sales in Toronto plunged, the Canadian Real Estate Association said. ($1 = 1.2637 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)