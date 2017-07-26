CANADA STOCKS-TSX flat as railway losses offset natural resource gains

(Updates prices)

* TSX down 5.31 points, or 0.03 percent, to 15,197.06

* Seven of the TSX's 10 main groups move higher

* Advancers outnumber decliners by 1.2-to-1 overall

TORONTO, July 26 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was little changed in morning trade on Wednesday, as losses for railway stocks were offset by gains among natural resource companies.

The most influential movers on the index included Canadian National Railway Co, which fell 2.3 percent to C$99.17 despite reporting profit and revenue that beat expectations after the closing bell on Tuesday.

Its smaller rival, Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd, also dipped, falling 1.4 percent to C$196.31.

Grocery chain operator Lowbaw's Cos Ltd fell 4.3 percent to C$68.39 after barely beating profit expectations, while electronics manufacturer Celestica Inc lost 4.1 percent to C$16.11 after its earnings missed forecasts.

The energy group, which accounts for one-fifth of the index's weight, climbed 0.5 percent as oil prices rose to near eight-week highs.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.3 percent, while the industrials group declined 0.9 percent.

At 10:23 a.m. ET (1423 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 5.31 points, or 0.03 percent, at 15,197.06.

Share price losses of oil and gas companies so far this year have weighed on the index, which is trading lower than where it ended 2016.

Seven of the index's 10 main groups were in positive territory, with advancers barely outnumbering decliners overall.

Shares in Home Capital Group Inc rose as much as 4.5 percent after the company said it had repaid the outstanding balance on a C$2 billion ($1.6 billion) loan provided by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway. However, they later retreated and were last down 0.8 percent at C$14.47.

E-commerce company Shopify advanced 3.1 percent to C$118.68 as investors position for a positive surprise from its upcoming earnings report. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by W Simon)