FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
CANADA STOCKS-Futures dip reflecting world stocks
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 12, 2017 / 11:28 AM / 2 months ago

CANADA STOCKS-Futures dip reflecting world stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday as global markets faced a slow start to the week.

Technology stocks fell across Europe and Asia after the worst day for Apple shares in more than a year, while the euro and bonds rallied after a bumper weekend for pro-EU and pro-business politics in France and Italy.

June futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.12 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canada's benchmark stock index rose on Friday, led by financial and energy shares as oil prices gained and a stronger-than-expected domestic jobs report added to the case for interest rate hikes from the Bank of Canada.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.18 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET. sS&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.26 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.87 percent.

(Morning News Call newsletter here ; The Day Ahead newsletter here

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Hudbay Minerals Inc: TD Securities raises to "action list buy" from "buy"

Russel Metals Inc: TD Securities raises to "buy" from "hold"

Hudson's Bay Co: CIBC cuts target price to C$10.5 from C$13

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,268.8; -0.06 pct

US crude: $46.48; +1.42 pct

Brent crude: $48.91; +1.56 pct

LME 3-month copper: $5,796; -0.14 pct

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

1400: Federal budget for May: Prior $182.0 bln

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.34) (Reporting by Sai Sharanya Khosla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.