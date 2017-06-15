CANADA STOCKS-Futures slip on U.S. growth worries, oil prices

June 15 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday as oil prices continued to fall and investors remained concerned about U.S. economic growth despite a widely expected interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve.
The central bank raised interest rates for the second time this year and forecast one more rise in 2017. Policymakers said the U.S. economy was strengthening and that the recent softness in inflation was largely transitory.
September futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.45 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Canadian manufacturing sales data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET
The country's main stock index slumped on Wednesday to its lowest close in six months as energy stocks were hit by a sharp retreat in the price of oil and loyalty program company Aimia fell sharply after suspending dividend payments.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.34 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.58 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 1.04 percent.
Home Capital Group Inc said on Wednesday it had agreed on a settlement with the Ontario Securities Commission and accepted responsibility for misleading investors about problems with its mortgage underwriting procedures.
Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd welcomes investment from the country's aboriginals so that they have a stake in its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, its head said on Wednesday, as the company braces for major obstacles for the project.
Eldorado Gold Corp: Canaccord Genuity cuts to "speculative buy" rating from "buy"
TransCanada Corp: CIBC raises target price to C$70 from C$68
North West Company Inc: Barclays raises target price to C$33 from C$31
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures: $1,255.2; -1.49 pct
US crude: $44.51; -0.49 pct
Brent crude: $47.12; -0.36 pct
LME 3-month copper: $5,669.00; -0.53 pct
0830 NY Fed Manufacturing for June: Expected 4.00; Prior -1.00
0830 Import prices mm for May: Expected -0.1 pct; Prior 0.5 pct
0830 Export prices mm for May: Expected 0.1 pct; Prior 0.2 pct
0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected 242,000; Prior 245,000
0830 Jobless claims 4-week average: Prior 242,000
0830 Continued jobless claims: Expected 1.923 mln; Prior 1.917 mln
0830 Philly Fed Business Index for June: Expected 24.0; Prior 38.8
0830 Philly Fed 6M Index for June: Prior 34.80
0830 Philly Fed Capex Index for June: Prior 32.60
0830 Philly Fed Employment for June: Prior 17.30
0830 Philly Fed Prices Paid for June: Prior 24.20
0830 Philly Fed New Orders for June: Prior 25.40
0915 Industrial production mm for May: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior 1.0 pct
0915 Capacity utilization mm for May: Expected 76.7 pct; Prior 76.7 pct
0915 Manufacturing output mm for May: Expected 0.1 pct; Prior 1.0 pct
1000 NAHB Housing Market Index for June: Expected 70; Prior 70
1600 Net L-T flows, exswaps for April: Prior 59.8 bln
1600 Foreign buying, T-bonds for April: Prior 24.4 bln
1600 Overall net capital flow for April: Prior -0.7 bln
1600 Net L-T flows, inclusion swaps for April: Prior 45.7 bln
