CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise as oil prices hit two-week high

June 29 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday as oil prices rose after a decline in weekly U.S. production eased concerns about deepening oversupply.

September futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.21 percent at 7:30 a.m. ET.

Canada's benchmark stock index gained on Wednesday, boosted by strong moves higher for the country's biggest banks as bond yields jumped with a more hawkish tone from the Bank of Canada.

No major Canadian economic releases are scheduled for Thursday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.1 percent at 7:30 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.15 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.18 percent.

Top Stories

Canadian lender Home Capital Group Inc said on Thursday it expects to record a loss in the second quarter due to costs related to its efforts to shore up liquidity.

Gabriel Resources Ltd will seek $4.4 billion in damages from Romania for losses related to its long-stalled Rosia Montana gold mine project in a claim that the Canadian miner plans to file Friday with a World Bank Tribunal.

Quebec's largest pension fund has dismissed as "absolute nonsense" claims by Boeing Co that its $1.5 billion investment in Bombardier Inc's rail business amounted to an unfair subsidy to the Canadian company.

Analyst Research Highlights

Air Canada: National Bank of Canada raises price target to C$20 from C$18.50

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc: CIBC assumes coverage with "outperform" rating

Spectra7 Microsystems: Canaccord Genuity starts coverage with "speculative buy" rating

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1242.8; -0.38 percent

US crude: $45.22; +1.07 percent

Brent crude: $47.77; +0.97 percent

LME 3-month copper: $5922; +0.7 percent

u.s. Economic Data Due on Thursday

0830 Corporate profits revise for Q1: Prior -2.5 pct

0830 GDP final for Q1: Expected 1.2 pct; Prior 1.2 pct

0830 GDP sales final for Q1: Expected 2.2 pct; Prior 2.2 pct

0830 GDP Cons spending final for Q1: Prior 0.6 pct

0830 GDP deflator final for Q1: Expected 2.2 pct; Prior 2.2 pct

0830 Core PCE prices final for Q1: Expected 2.1 pct; Prior 2.1 pct

0830 PCE prices final for Q1: Expected 2.4 pct; Prior 2.4 pct

0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected 240,000; Prior 241,000

0830 Jobless claims 4-week average: Prior 244,750

0830 Continued jobless claims: Expected 1.940 mln; Prior 1.944 mln

For Canadian Markets News, Click on Codes:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.30) (Reporting by Nikhil Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)