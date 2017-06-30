CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise ahead of economic data

June 30 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Friday ahead of monthly gross domestic product data.

Canada's economy is forecast to have grown by 0.2 percent in April and markets will look for signals that strong first-quarter momentum carried into the second. The data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Monthly producer prices are expected to rise 0.3 percent in May compared to a 0.6 percent rise in April.

September futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.16 percent at 7:30 a.m. ET.

Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday in a broad retreat as investors turned cautious in response to a more hawkish tone from the Bank of Canada and as they position their portfolios for the end of the quarter.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.24 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.26 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.37 percent.

Canada wants a single federal authority to assess the potential impact of oil pipelines and mines, officials said on Thursday, a move that could help quell protests that have blocked a series of major projects.

Empire Company Ltd: BMO raises price target to C$25 from C$19

Husky Energy Inc: TD Securities cuts target price to C$18 from C$19

Gold futures: $1241.7; -0.2 percent

US crude: $45.27; +0.76 percent

Brent crude: $47.64; +0.46 percent

LME 3-month copper: $5919; -0.35 percent

0830 Personal consumption real mm for May: Prior 0.2 pct

0830 Personal income mm for May: Expected 0.3 pct; Prior 0.4 pct

0830 Consumption, adjusted mm for May: Expected 0.1 pct; Prior 0.4 pct

0830 Core PCE price index mm for May: Expected 0.1 pct; Prior 0.2 pct

0830 Core PCE price index yy for May: Prior 1.5 pct

0830 PCE price index mm for May: Prior 0.2 pct

0830 PCE price index yy for May: Prior 1.7 pct

0900 Dallas fed PCE for May: Prior 1.9 pct

0945 Chicago PMI for Jun: Expected 58.0; Prior 59.4

1000 U Mich Sentiment Final for Jun: Expected 94.5; Prior 94.5

1000 U Mich Conditions Final for Jun: Expected 109.5; Prior 109.6

1000 U Mich Expectations Final for Jun: Expected 84.7; Prior 84.7

1000 U Mich 1 year inflation final for Jun: Prior 2.6 pct

1000 U Mich 5-year inflation final for Jun: Prior 2.6 pct

1030 ECRI Weekly Index: Prior 143.7

1030 ECRI weekly annualized: Prior 3.4 pct

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.30) (Reporting by Nikhil Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)