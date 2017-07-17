CANADA STOCKS-Futures edge higher as oil prices rise

July 17 (Reuters) - Canadian stock futures were slightly higher on Monday as oil rose to $49 a barrel, extending gains made last week on signs of lower U.S. inventories and stronger demand.

September futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.08 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Foreign securities data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as gold stocks, burnished by a jump in gold prices, and certain energy and telecom names led broad gains.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.09 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.08 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.18 percent.

TOP STORIES

Canada's fund managers are set to plow more money into shares of cyclical, industrial and technology companies as the Bank of Canada hikes interest rates, and to allocate a greater share of their bond portfolio to short-term corporate debt.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

CRH Medical Corp: RBC cuts target price to C$8.50 from C$10

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,229.9; +0.27 pct

US crude: $46.55; +0.02 pct

Brent crude: $48.99; +0.16 pct

LME 3-month copper: $5,983.50; +0.97 pct

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

0830 New York Fed Manufacturing for July: Expected 15.00; Prior 19.80

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.27) (Reporting by Riniki Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)