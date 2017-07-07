CANADA STOCKS-Futures drop as oil slips 3 pct

July 7 (Reuters) - Canadian stock futures looked set to open lower on Friday as oil prices fell after data showed U.S. production rose last week, coinciding with a year-high rise in exports from OPEC countries.

September futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.16 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Data showing employment change is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Canada's benchmark stock index fell on Thursday in a broad retreat, with Tahoe Resources Inc plunging after its license to operate in Guatemala was suspended and Toronto housing data weighing on the financial sector.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.03 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.02 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.11 percent.

TOP STORIES

Canadian oil producer Paramount Resources Ltd said on Thursday that it would buy the Canadian subsidiary of U.S. oil and gas firm Apache Corp for $459.5 million.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Barrick Gold Corp: BMO cuts rating to "market perform" from "outperform"

CCL Industries Inc: Keybanc cuts rating to "sector weight" from "overweight"

Precision Drilling Corp: Raymond James raises rating to "strong buy" from "outperform"

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,220.1; -0.17 pct

US crude: $44.13; -3.08 pct

Brent crude: $46.71; -2.91 pct

LME 3-month copper: $5,829.50; -0.37 pct

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

0830 Non-Farm payrolls for Jun: Expected 179,000; Prior 138,000

0830 Private payrolls for Jun: Expected 172,000; Prior 147,000

0830 Manufacturing payrolls for Jun: Expected 5,000; Prior -1,000

0830 Government payrolls for Jun: Prior -9000

0830 Unemployment rate for Jun: Expected 4.3 pct; Prior 4.3 pct

0830 Average earnings mm for Jun: Expected 0.3 pct; Prior 0.2 pct

0830 Average workweek hours for Jun: Expected 34.4 hrs; Prior 34.4 hrs

0830 Labor force participation for Jun: Prior 62.7 pct

0830 U6 underemployment for Jun: Prior 8.4 pct

1030 ECRI Weekly Index: Prior 143.1

1030 ECRI weekly annualized: Prior 3.0 pct

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.30)