CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise as North Korea tensions ebb

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Tuesday, helped by an easing of tensions around North Korea that drove investors away from riskier assets last week.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has delayed a decision on firing missiles towards the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam while he waits to see what the United States does next, the North's state media said, as South Korea's president Moon Jae-in said Seoul would seek to prevent war by all means.

September futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.2 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canada's main stock index rose on Monday as investors jumped back into riskier assets as some tensions eased over North Korea, with heavyweight financials leading gains, while lower oil prices weighed on energy shares.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.28 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.23 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.27 percent.

Lending to Canadian small businesses rose for a fifth straight month in June on stronger activity in construction and other major industries, data showed on Tuesday, suggesting that companies are adding to solid growth in the domestic economy.

Husky Energy Inc: Canaccord Genuity raises price target to C$15.50 from C$14.50

Gold futures: $1274.1; -0.79 percent US crude: $47.35; -0.53 percent Brent crude: $50.37; -0.71 percent LME 3-month copper: $6408.5; +0.18 percent

0830 New York Fed Manufacturing for Aug: Expected 10.00; Prior 9.80

0830 Import prices mm for July: Expected 0.1 pct; Prior -0.2 pct

0830 Export prices mm for July: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior -0.2 pct

0830 Retail sales ex-autos mm for July: Expected 0.3 pct; Prior -0.2 pct

0830 Retail sales mm for July: Expected 0.4 pct; Prior -0.2 pct

0830 Retail ex gas/autos for July: Prior -0.1 pct

0830 Retail control for July: Expected 0.4 pct; Prior -0.1 pct

1000 Business inventories mm for June: Expected 0.4 pct; Prior 0.3 pct

1000 Retail Inventory Ex Auto (R) for June: Prior 0.5

1000 NAHB Housing Market Index for Aug: Expected 65; Prior 64

1600 Net L-T flows exswaps for June: Prior $91.9 bln

1600 Foreign buying, T-bonds for June: Prior $46.4 bln

1600 Overall net capital flow for June: Prior $57.3 bln

1600 Net L-T flows, including swaps for June: Prior $77.4 bln

