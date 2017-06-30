FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 2 months
CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips as financials weigh, Nexgen jumps
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Politics
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
Technology
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 30, 2017 / 1:55 PM / in 2 months

CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips as financials weigh, Nexgen jumps

1 Min Read

TORONTO, June 30 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index slipped in early trade on Friday, with heavyweight financial shares pushing the index lower, more than offsetting a jump in energy company Nexgen Energy which announced a financing deal.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 23.74 points, or 0.16 percent, at 15,189.68 shortly after the open. It is on track for a 1 percent retreat in June and a 0.9 percent slip for the week. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by W Simon)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.