CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as U.S.-North Korea tensions weigh

TORONTO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened sharply lower on Thursday despite a slew of better-than-expected quarterly results, as investors sought refuge in safe-haven assets amid rising tensions between the United States and North Korea.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 57.36 points, or 0.38 percent, to 15,159.97 shortly after the open.

Materials was the only gainer among the index's 10 main sectors. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Bernadette Baum)