TORONTO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index slipped slightly in early trade on Tuesday, with gains for financial stocks offset by losses for gold miners as easing North Korean tensions and stronger U.S. data reduced gold’s appeal as a safe haven.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 13.02 points, or 0.09 percent, at 15,106.89 shortly after opening in positive territory. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)