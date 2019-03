March 29 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose at open on Friday, on course for its best quarterly performance since June 2009, with BlackBerry shares leading gains after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly profit.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 49.46 points, or 0.31 percent, at 16,204.95. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)