TORONTO, March 21 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index opened lower, before quickly reversing course on Wednesday, led by financials and energy stocks, though investors were on edge ahead of an imminent U.S. interest rate hike.

* At 9:42 a.m. ET (1338 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite Index rose 19.90 points, or 0.13 percent, to 15,636.26. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D’Souza)