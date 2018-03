NEW YORK, March 13 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index opened higher on Tuesday, buoyed by gold producers as the metal’s prices moved higher after news that U.S. President Donald Trump replaced Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

* At 9:42 a.m. ET (13:42 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 52 points, or 0.33 percent, to 15,656.79. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)