April 30 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell at open on Tuesday, as mood of investors soured after data showed the country’s economy unexpectedly contracted in February.

* At 9:31 a.m. ET (13:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 23.45 points, or 0.14 percent, at 16,576.92. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)