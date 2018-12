Dec 6 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index dropped at open on Thursday as oil prices fell over 2 percent and as the Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said the economy was weaker than forecast and predicted low oil prices would cut growth.

* At 9:31 a.m. ET (1431 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 288.64 points, or 1.9 percent, at 14,894. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru)