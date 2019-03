(Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index edged down on Thursday, as investors remained on the sidelines after the U.S. Federal Reserve abandoned any interest rate hikes this year amid signs of an economic slowdown.

* At 9:33 a.m. ET (13:33 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 13.47 points, or 0.08 percent, at 16,154.09. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)