TORONTO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell on Thursday as declines for financials and shares of Celestica Inc weighed, offsetting gains for energy shares as oil prices rose.

At 9:37 a.m. EST (1437 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index fell 9.55 points, or 0.06 percent, to 16,274.66. Nine of the index’s 10 main groups were lower.