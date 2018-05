TORONTO, May 28 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell on Monday as lower oil prices pressured energy shares.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index fell 31.49 points, or 0.2 percent, to 16,044.18, shortly after the open. Five of the index’s 10 main groups were lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Nick Zieminski)