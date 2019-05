May 6 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell at the open on Monday, after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to raise tariffs on China, triggering a global rout in risky assets.

At 9:32 a.m. ET (13:32 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 151.21 points, or 0.92 percent, at 16,343.22. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)