May 22(Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index broadly slipped at the open on Wednesday, as investors dumped riskier assets on worries over a prolonged U.S.-China trade war.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 84.42 points, or 0.51%, at 16,342.05. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)