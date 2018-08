Aug 20(Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index opened flat on Monday as weakness in energy shares offset gains in materials sector, which was supported by higher gold prices.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 8.41 points, or 0.05 percent, at 16,332.12. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru)