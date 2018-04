April 16 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index opened higher on Monday, driven by gains in financial shares and waning fears of an escalating conflict in Syria following the weekend’s U.S.-led air strikes.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite Index rose 27.29 points, or 0.18 percent, to 15,301.26. Seven of the index’s 10 main sectors were in positive territory. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)