CANADA STOCKS-TSX gains on higher oil prices; rate decision awaited

April 18 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index opened at a near one-month high on Wednesday, helped by gains in energy companies on higher oil prices and a rise in financial stocks ahead of Bank of Canada’s interest rate decision.

* At 9:31 a.m. ET (1331 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 87.26 points, or 0.57 percent, to 15,440.56, rising after four straight sessions of gains. Nine of the index’s 10 main sectors were in positive territory. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)